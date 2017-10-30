Milan set for UEFA meeting

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan’s meeting with UEFA over Financial Fair Play has been set for November 9.

The meeting was due to be held over the summer, but time constraints meant it was pushed back to the autumn.

Now, CalcioNews24 is among the outlets reporting that Marco Fassone and his board have been asked to present their voluntary agreement early next month.

The website explains Fassone will submit a plan for Milan to tackle their debts over the next 3-5 years.

Curiously, however, the CEO would request that the Rossoneri are also exempt from any FFP assessements next year.

If the application is not accepted, CalcioNews24 warns the Diavolo could face the same punishments as Roma and Inter.

That would leave Milan liable to the threat of a fine, restrictions over transfers and a limit on a number of players they can register in Europe.

Furthermore, it would ccomplicate their mid-season budget, which will be decided at a shareholders’ meeting on November 13.