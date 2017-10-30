Napoli ‘absolutely’ approve of VAR

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have insisted that they are ‘absolutely’ in favour of video assistant referees (VAR), contrary to Aurelio De Laurentiis’ remarks.

De Laurentiis suggested VAR was another ‘obstacle’ to stop Napoli from winning the Scudetto, but the club made it clear their President’s words were lost in translation.

“Some sections of the Press have misinterpreted De Laurentiis’ words on VAR,” tweeted the Partenopei on their official account.

“Napoli are absolutely in favour of this technology. De Laurentiis was talking about instant replays instead.

“We think the introduction of VAR has been an important aid for referees. Napoli apply the offside trap in a very intense manner.

“We’re the team that play more balls than anyone else into the opposing box in Italy. We play a type of game that can be prone to refereeing errors.

“With VAR, we feel more protected. Mistakes are human: Italian referees have always been among the best in the world. With VAR, our standards will get ever higher.”