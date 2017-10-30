Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he is relishing Tuesday’s trip to former club Roma. “I had two wonderful years there…”
Rudiger helped Roma to consecutive, runners-up finishes in Serie A before joining Chelsea over the summer, although the German’s first encounter with the Giallorossi - a 3-3 draw in the Champions League a fortnight ago - was marred by racist chanting in his direction.
“I spoke to my parents [after the draw] and I already knew and my parents even told me that you will get Roma,” he told the Telegraph.
“I was happy and I am happy to go to Rome, to go there and play against my old team because I have a big respect.
“I had two wonderful years there with ups and downs with injuries. They were standing always behind me; the players, the team, the board and the fans.”