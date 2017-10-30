Rudiger relishing Roma trip

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he is relishing Tuesday’s trip to former club Roma. “I had two wonderful years there…”

Rudiger helped Roma to consecutive, runners-up finishes in Serie A before joining Chelsea over the summer, although the German’s first encounter with the Giallorossi - a 3-3 draw in the Champions League a fortnight ago - was marred by racist chanting in his direction.

“I spoke to my parents [after the draw] and I already knew and my parents even told me that you will get Roma,” he told the Telegraph.

“I was happy and I am happy to go to Rome, to go there and play against my old team because I have a big respect.

“I had two wonderful years there with ups and downs with injuries. They were standing always behind me; the players, the team, the board and the fans.”