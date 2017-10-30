Allan set for Napoli renewal?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli will reportedly open talks with Allan over a new contract for the midfielder this week.

According to Radio Crc, Gustavo Arribals – Allan’s agent – will attend Napoli’s Champions League clash with Manchester City at the San Paolo on Wednesday.

It is there that the radio station believes negotiations between the representative and club will begin, although his current deal does not expire until 2019.

The Brazilian was among Maurizio Sarri’s first signings for the Partenopei two years ago and has gone on to become a key member of their midfield.