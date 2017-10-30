NEWS
Monday October 30 2017
Roma suffer Peres blow
By Football Italia staff

Roma have confirmed that defender Bruno Peres will miss Tuesday’s Champions League match against Chelsea with a pelvic injury.

A statement on Roma’s official website explains tests showed “a grade-I muscle injury to Peres’ right obturator muscle” after he was forced off in the 70th minute of their 1-0 win against Bologna on Saturday.

Furthermore, there are reports that the Brazilian could also miss the Giallorossi’s next Serie A game against Fiorentina.

Peres has made 10 appearances for the Lupi this season, establishing himself as their first-choice right-back.

However, he now joins fellow full-backs Emerson Palmieri and Rick Karsdorp on the treatment table.

