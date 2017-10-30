NEWS
Fassone: Milan going right way, but…
By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone insists Milan “are heading in the right direction” but admits “it’s taken a bit longer than we expected.”

Four defeats in Milan’s last six games have prompted widespread calls for Vincenzo Montella’s head, and while Fassone made it clear the club were still backing the Coach, the CEO also suggested results had to pick up soon.

“I expect not only a good performance but the result too,” he told Milan TV ahead of Thursday’s Europa League trip to AEK Athens.

“In the end, that’s what football is about. The fans want results. I’m convinced that we’re heading in the right direction, even it’s taken a bit longer than we expected.

“Milan have always been home to European cups, Athens [where they won the 2007 Champions League Final] in particular. I hope we have a good game and get a good result on Thursday.”

