Juve: Benatia out, De Sciglio in

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have named Mattia De Sciglio in their squad to face Sporting CP on Tuesday, but Medhi Benatia does not travel.

De Sciglio is the only recognised right-back in Juve’s squad, with Stephan Lichtsteiner ineligible for the Champions League.

However, it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to appear in Lisbon after staying on the substitutes’ bench for the Bianconeri’s last two games.

Benatia, meanwhile, is still missing with an ankle problem as the Old Lady can all-but-secure a top-two place in Group D with victory over Sporting.

Juve squad for Sporting: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi