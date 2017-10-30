‘Maradona record affecting Hamsik’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik’s agent has suggested that the midfielder is being burdened by the pressure of matching Diego Maradona’s goalscoring record.

Hamsik has scored just once for Napoli this season, leaving him stuck on 114 goals - one shy of Maradona’s tally of 115 for the Partenopei - and Martin Petras admitted the sooner his client drew level with the birthday boy, the better.

“Napoli are deservedly top of the League,” he told Radio CRC.

“There are no secrets, the statistics don’t lie. The fact that the team have played together for 2-3 years, however, gives them an advantage.

“Hamsik? He’s always scored goals. Therefore, it’s normal that, with regard to Maradona’s record, the sooner he matches it, the better.

“The advice I have for him is that he takes Napoli’s next penalty kick. Doing so will clear his head. Regardless of that, he can’t wait to play City.”