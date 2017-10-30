EDF: Schick still not ready

By Football Italia staff

Roma record signing Patrik Schick is still not ready to play for the club, according to Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Schick has been limited to just 15 minutes in a Roma jersey since arriving from Sampdoria over the summer for €42m, and Di Francesco admitted the Czech was “having trouble kicking” in training.

“Patrik had a bit of trouble kicking,” the Coach said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

“New tests on him didn’t reveal any injuries, but since [the issue] bothering him, we’ll put him on individual sessions to overcome it.

“The lad hasn’t completely recovered yet, but he’s fine with everything else. He has symptoms that limit him when kicking, so he won’t be called up, but we’ll evaluate him for our next game.

“Fazio? Federico deserved an extension for his performances on the pitch. He’s showing himself to be one of our leaders and he’s become important for us.

“It had been said that he wasn’t good in a back four, but he’s imposed his character on the team and added great value.

“Injuries a coincidence? I don’t believe in coincidences, although it was the case for Peres. I don’t even know what to say about an obturator injury.

“There’s only Chelsea in my head, and we must be more united than ever. I hope we have a great game and that there’s real positivity.

“I want the fans to be extraordinary. I’m sure the team will give their all. We’ll talk about this another time, but we’re looking for solutions.

“It's something we’re doing within the club, but I don’t believe in coincidences.

“Defrel? I’ll assess him today, as well as Manolas. After training, I’ll see if he can make [the squad].”