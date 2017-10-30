Di Francesco demands ‘same’ Roma

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is demanding “the same Roma as the one in our previous games” when they face Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Roma have won all of their three games since drawing 3-3 with Chelsea a fortnight ago, and Di Francesco challenged his team to use their performance at Stamford Bridge as a benchmark for the rest of the season.

“Chelsea? We respect them, but we’re also convinced about what we can do,” the Coach continued at a Press conference.

“I think Conte will play with two No 10s, but we’re ready for any outcome. If Kante comes back, they’ll change something. David Luiz played as a midfielder in the first game…

“Nine points from three games thanks to set-pieces? I changed something in defence. I’d always used zonal marking in the box.

“Now I opt for man-to-man, but I make certain choices for each game, which are measured and not played by ear.

“For example, we’re always zonal when the ball is out wide. In attack, I always study new things based on our movements.

“Goals conceded? We’re trying to concede as little as possible: with Inter being at the start of the season and individual mistakes in London.

“We’re growing and the great strength of this team is that we give away very little.

“We didn’t go for broke in London, we played with our own identity. I want the same mentality as the one we adopted in our previous games.

“The mentality must be the same. That game must be a starting point for us.”