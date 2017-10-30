Atleti agree €40m Torreira deal?

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira for €40m in January.

According to Goal.com, Atleti have acted quickly to bring in Torreira after his impressive start to the season with Samp.

If so, the Uruguayan would constitute a record sale for the Blucerchiati as Roma paid an initial €32m for Czeck striker Patrik Schick.

Los Colchoneros are expected to have a busy January after they were banned from registering new players over the summer, with deals already done for Vitolo and Diego Costa.

Torreira moved to Samp from Pescara two years and was immediately loaned back to the Delfini, before developing into a key player at Marassi.

As such, his career trajectory has drawn comparisons with Italy playmaker Marco Verratti, who also spent time at the Adriatico prior to joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.