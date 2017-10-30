Nainggolan: Never considered Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan assures “I never thought about playing for Chelsea” after rejecting the Blues last year.

Nainggolan was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in Antonio Conte’s first summer at Stamford Bridge but ended up staying at Roma, and the midfielder insisted he had no regrets about his decision.

“Sooner or later, 1-0 won’t be enough,” he said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s Champions League match between the two sides.

“We’re happy for now, we’re enjoying every victory and doing very well defensively, but we can improve going forward.

“Chelsea will have some players back, with respect to the first game. We have to respect them but also be aware of our quality.

“We had a great game in London, but we keep talking about it. We’ll go for the win and there’ll be a full house.

“Interest from Conte and Chelsea? I made my decision. I never thought about how playing in another jersey would’ve felt.

“Serie A? It’s more balanced now and there are teams that have strengthened. Roma are competitive and strong, just like last season, but we’ll see what the results say at the end of the campaign.

“Rotation? We all want to play in every game, but for now we’re taking it in turns and the results are remaining the same, so it’s been the right decision.”