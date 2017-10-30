Genoa in ritiro

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have announced that the squad will be in ritiro ahead of the derby with Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Grifone were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Spal at the weekend, piling the pressure on Ivan Juric.

It was decided today that the Coach will be given a stay of execution, but the players will spend three days in ritiro this week ahead of the Derby della Lanterna.

A ritiro is essentially a punitive training camp, in which the players stay together to before and after training, in an effort to focus their minds.

“Three days of ritiro at the Hotel Touring in Coccaglio to optimise, by way of greater confidence, the preparation for the derby scheduled for Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris,” Genoa announced on their official website.

“With regard to the new decision for off site training, it is confirmed that training will resume tomorrow at the Centro Sportivo Signorini, but with the chance, as previously announced, for the public and the staff to be present.

“The staff and players will leave for Coccaglio on Wednesday. On Friday, the team will return to Genoa to continue the ritiro.”

Coccaglio is located near Brescia, around 200km from Genoa.