Agent: ‘Give Hamsik a penalty!'

By Football Italia staff

A member of Marek Hamsik’s entourage jokes about the Napoli captain breaking Diego Maradona’s record - “take the next penalty!”

The Slovakian international is currently tied with El Diego on 115 goals for the Partenopei, but he’s only scored once so far this season.

“Marek’s stats don’t lie,” Martin Petras said on Radio Crc.

“We’d still be talking about him scoring less though, regardless of Maradona’s record. It’s normal for him to think about it, and the sooner it comes the better it will be.

“So the advice I’d give him is to take the next penalty! When he does it his head will be more free, because he’s not an alien.

“I heard from him this morning though, and he can’t wait to play Manchester City.”