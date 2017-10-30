Han Li: ‘No doubts over Milan transfers’

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s executive director Han Li calls reports he criticised the summer transfer campaign “completely unfounded”.

The newspaper Il Giorno today quoted the right-hand man of owner Yonghong Li as asking why the Rossoneri had spent €70m on Nikola Kalinic and André Silva, rather than getting Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for €80m.

“The doubts about Milan’s transfer campaign and my alleged question about why we didn’t buy Aumabeyang are completely unfounded,” Li responded in a statement on the Diavolo’s website.

“Aubameyang is a great champion, but as the owners of Milan we’ve consistently shared the transfer campaign with our directors, and we have no doubt as to the absolute quality of the players we chose, who have our utmost confidence.”