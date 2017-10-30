What to watch out for in Verona-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter round off Week 11 of Serie A with a trip to Verona, and Football Italia breaks down the top five things to watch out for tonight.

Words: Dominic Zenti

Tops clubs’ dominance

The top five clubs in the league have only dropped a total of six points to the other 15 clubs thus yet [Lazio - Spal 0-0, Bologna - Inter 0-0 and Atalanta - Juventus 2-2]. With Verona sitting on a measly six points so far, this trend may well continue.

Mauro Icardi’s hot streak

With five goals in his last three, including a hat-trick in the derby, the Argentine talisman should have ample opportunity to build on that when he faces a Verona backline that has conceded the second highest amount of goals after Benevento, at 22. With his deadly touch in the box and a balanced supporting cast, it may be his for the taking.

Vecino’s Role In Midfield

Whilst it may be fair to label the Geoffrey Kondogbia experiment at the Nerazzurri a failure, his replacement has been anything but. Uruguayan Matias Vecino has impressed majorly in his new role with his long striding runs and decision making, if he continues this week it may be too much to stop.

Inter’s full-back Situation

With the revival of Danilo D’Ambrosio at right back, it has been hard for newly acquired Joao Cancelo to make a transition into the squad, along with the limited playing time of Dalbert on the opposite flank. As a result, both have had a less than ideal start to life in Italy. If there ever was a time for them to play, it would be now. If the Mastini are to attack the backline in any shape, it may be best for them to avoid the centre of the park, which contains stalwarts Miranda and Skriniar, with the idea of pushing to an inexperienced outside.

Verona’s attack

The Gialloblu have recorded a measly three goals against the top 10 clubs with only a single point to show [a 2-2 draw against Torino]. If they are to buck this trend, a much better performance will be needed in the attack. Feeding the ball through young winger Daniele Verde may seem the best plan of attack for a squad that should be playing from the flanks of the pitch.