Buffon: ‘Sporting tough for anyone’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon warns Sporting CP are “a tough team for anyone”.

The Bianconeri face the second of a Champions League double-header with the Portuguese side tomorrow, and the captain is keen to guard against complacency.

“It’s not like we lacked concentration in the first match,” Buffon explained in the pre-match Press conference.

“We knew the importance of the game and we went onto the pitch with that knowledge, because having lost the first game against Barcelona, the next ones became decisive.

“We’re facing good opponents, because Sporting didn’t just make it difficult for us, but also for Barcelona.

“They’re a team who have players with a lot of experience, who have been leaders in winning teams.

“They have physicality, they run hard, so they’re a team that, beyond playing against Juve, are a tough team for anyone.

“It’s normal that when you play games at this level you’ll have difficulties.”

Buffon was then asked if this game, which could effectively seal qualification, will be the first chance this season to see Juve at their best.

“It’s not like up until now we’ve chosen to put in certain performances, or not deliver the results we might have been hoping for.

“Things happen by working over time, and in that sense we have better knowledge between ourselves.

“We’ve grown in terms of physical condition, and we’ve definitely improved mentally, which was probably our biggest problem a couple of weeks ago.

“I do think though that if we’re facing in-or-out games we can find the motivation within ourselves, and the unity to give the answers we have to give.”

The goalkeeper has played over 1000 games in his career, and was asked for the secret to his longevity.

“My secret is to be very friendly with the President, that helps a lot in playing as a starter!” Buffon joked.

“Beyond that, I think on the pitch - and when I say ‘on the pitch’ I mean during the week and in training sessions too - I give the answers that the Coach expects from me, and the answers of a goalkeeper who has to play as a starter.”