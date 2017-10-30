Line-ups: Verona-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Moise Kean starts for Verona against Inter, as Luciano Spalletti names an unchanged XI.

The Nerazzurri can return to second place in Serie A with a win tonight, and their Coach has opted to stick with the same XI which beat Sampdoria in midweek.

That means captain Mauro Icardi leading the line, flanked by Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva.

There is a surprise in the Verona line-up though, as 17-year-old Moise Kean starts, with Giampaolo Pazzini on the bench.

A win tonight would see the Butei move out of the relegation zone, leapfrogging Spal and Sassuolo.

Verona: Nicolas; Romulo, Heurtaux, Caracciolo, Souprayen; Verde, Bessa, Fossati, Fares; Cerci, Kean

Verona bench: To follow

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: To follow