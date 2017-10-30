Morata: ‘I was misinterpreted’

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata says an interview he gave about Juventus was misinterpreted - “if Chelsea offered me ten years I would probably sign it”.

The striker spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport today, stating that he’d never have left the Bianconeri and that “Italy is the best country to live in”.

However, in the Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Roma match the Spaniard insisted his words were taken out of context.

“All I said was that I was happy at Juventus,” Morata said.

“I want to say in the future, when I finish my career, I’ll move from London, but I am happy in London with my wife.

“I really like London now, but when I finish my career and I have a child I might want to move back to my country, this is normal. It is stressful only because of the traffic, but it is a wonderful city.

“I want to say again, we have a problem of understanding the interview. If Chelsea offered me ten years I would probably sign it.”