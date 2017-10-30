Conte: ‘Kante is back for Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms N’Golo Kante is fit to face Roma for “another difficult game”.

The two sides drew 3-3 in the first game of their Champions League double-header, and they renew acquaintances at the Olimpico tomorrow.

“We have recovered [Danny] Drinkwater and Kante,” Conte said in his pre-match Press conference.

“[Victor] Moses needs more time. We have to take it game by game and try to do our best in every game.

“Kante trained with us, also before the game at Bournemouth. I think it is very important in this moment to speak to the player and important the player’s sensation.

“I was a player and I know very well after an injury, a bad injury, it is very important to listen to the player which are the sensation. For him and the team, tomorrow we try to make the best decision.

“There are two big games before the international break, against Roma tomorrow and [Manchester] United on Sunday.

“The most important thing is to go game by game, tomorrow is the most important game. We have to try to put all our game in the right result. Then we prepare for another tough game in the league.

“Before the Roma game we lost a couple of games, now we have won three games in a row.

“It is important to overcome a sensitive time of the season, you don’t solve problems overnight and you try to find the best solution. We have two players back from injury, but in the summer we had Hazard and Pedro injured. We try to do our best in every game.

“The first game? It was a good match, a fair score, and tomorrow will be another difficult game and we just have to the best in every competition.”