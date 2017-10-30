Ausilio: ‘Ramires talk premature’

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says it’s “premature” to talk of Ramires joining from Jiangsu Suning on loan.

Both clubs are owned by Suning Group, and it was been reported that the Brazilian could join up with the Nerazzurri next month before signing on loan in January.

“We’re trying to get the most out of these lads, as it should be,” Ausilio told Premium Sport.

“The table is partial just now, but it’s the fruit of a group working hard during the week, let’s talk about that.

“Nothing is discounted, but you made the [Ramires] connection. We want to keep this group tight, so to think about making certain valuations of our staff is premature.

“We want to take at least a month, and not just for that player.”