HT: Valero puts Inter ahead

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero's first Inter goal has the Nerazzurri leading at half-time, but Verona have competed well.

The midfielder scored his first goal since arriving from Fiorentina, with the Beneamata heading back to second place in Serie A as things stand.

Luciano Spalletti named an unchanged team from the one which defeated Sampdoria 3-2, as the Nerazzurri looked to return to second place in Serie A.

There was a surprise in the Verona line-up though, as Juventus loanee Moise Kean played from the start in place of Giampaolo Pazzini.

The Mastini hadn’t beaten Inter in their last 15 matches, a run stretching back to 1992.

The visitors were on the front foot immediately, with Antonio Candreva’s cross cleared by the Butei defence with Beneamata players lurking with intent.

Matias Vecino took on a shot from the edge of the box, but it went sailing over the crossbar after some space had opened up for the midfielder.

At the other end, Romulo beat Yuto Nagatomo before teeing-up Alessio Cerci, but his shot was well blocked by Joao Miranda.

The Butei were encouraged by that, and Milan Skriniar was forced to head behind for a corner after a mix-up with Samir Handanovic.

Vecino picked the ball up in the box after a corner, but he didn’t catch his shot on the turn properly, and it was a comfortable save for Nícolas Andrade.

Borja Valero picked out Danilo D’Ambrosio with a stunning pass, but he was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Antonio Caracciolo.

The Nerazzurri finally made the breakthrough on 36 minutes, and it was largely thanks to fantastic work from Candreva.

The Italian international sent in a deep cross from the right flank, and Borja Valero was on hand at the back post to volley in his first Inter goal.

Verona: Nicolas; Romulo, Heurtaux, Caracciolo, Souprayen; Verde, Bessa, Fossati, Fares; Cerci, Kean

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi