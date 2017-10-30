NEWS
Monday October 30 2017
Fernandes: ‘Sporting won’t change’
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Fernandes says Sporting CP won’t change their approach to face Juventus - “we play the same way at home and away”.

The Bianconeri can progress to the Champions League Last 16 if they can beat the Portuguese side again, but they struggled to a 2-1 win in Turin.

“Tomorrow our approach must be the same as the first match in Turin,” Fernandes said in the pre-match Press conference.

“We play the same way at home and away and I believe that we will succeed in imposing our game and ultimately get a positive result.”

