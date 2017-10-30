‘Sporting can beat Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP Coach Jorge Jesus insists his side can beat Juventus tomorrow - “we believe in our own ability”.

The Portuguese side will miss out on the Last 16 if they lose in tomorrow’s Champions League match, but the tactician believes his side can get a result.

“It will be great to pit our wits against a top European team like Juventus again,” Jesus declared in his pre-match Press conference.

“We know how strong they are, but we also believe in our own ability to get a result. Despite losing, our performances against Barcelona and Juve have taught us a lot about our own strengths.

“Tomorrow we must defend well like in Turin and cause the opposition problems at the other end of the pitch too. I’m backing our chances.

“William Carvalho? I’m not sure if he’ll be fit, his absence would force me to find alternative solutions in midfield.”