Skriniar: ‘Important result for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar hails an “important win” over Verona, as Inter set a club record for points after 11 Serie A games.

The Nerazzurri were made to sweat at the Bentegodi tonight, but returned to second place in the table after Ivan Perisic’s thunderbolt. Click here for a match report.

It means Luciano Spalletti’s men have taken 29 points from the first 11 games, a new record for the Beneamata in the era of three points for a win.

“We talked about that before the game, we’re glad to have written a page in Inter’s history,” Skriniar told Sky after the final whistle.

“It was very difficult today, but we won and that’s what’s important. Playing teams like Verona is difficult, everyone gives their best so this is an important win.”