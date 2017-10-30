Spalletti: ‘Inter deserved to win’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti admits Inter “leave spaces when we don’t have to” but “we deservedly won” against Verona.

The Nerazzurri were given a scare by the Butei, but eventually took a 2-1 win thanks to a rasping strike from Ivan Perisic. Click here for a match report.

“It’s clear that we’re used to something different,” Spalletti told Premium Sport in his post-match interview.

“We ask them to play the ball on the ground, build from the back, but there’s always that middle ground where you can be at risk.

“The fact that they tried to play though is good, because if you have six players always trying to break through midfield it’s good, that’s what we always try to do.

“The team played a great match in every respect, then every now and then we play slowly, we leave spaces when we don’t have to.

“We deservedly won though.

“A new points record? There’s a new line in the history of the club, then we move on. We have to keep going through this tunnel until June before we see the light.

“If we hadn’t won this match, and Roma had played their match against Sampdoria and won, we’d be out of the Champions League places.

“All teams are in there fighting, I’m thinking of teams like Milan who will come back and Lazio who have the quality to stay up there. Everything can change in one moment.”

Mauro Icardi failed to score tonight, but Spalletti felt his captain had a good game.

“In my opinion he played a very good game, people consider his games based on goals but when he dropped deep and played with the whole team he offered a big advantage for us.

“He’s crucial even in scrappy games.”