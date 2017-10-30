Pecchia: ‘I’m not under pressure’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia felt Verona didn’t get what they deserved against Inter, but insists his job isn’t under threat.

The Butei put in a battling performance against the Nerazzurri tonight, but were eventually beaten 2-1 and they remain in the relegation zone. Click here for a match report.

“My bitterness is for the performance of the team which wasn’t rewarded,” Pecchia lamented, speaking to Premium Sport.

“We played a great match against a strong team with players of a certain level. We suffered, we defended, we were drawing and then Ivan Perisic snatched it away from us.”

Giampaolo Pazzini was dropped for Moise Kean, but came off the bench to score the equaliser, did he give the Gialloblu more up front?

“I agree to a certain extent, because when Pazzini came on was the moment of the goal for 1-1. Up until then, I like Kean’s performance, he has different characteristics to Giampaolo.

“I’m happy with how he moved them about before the goal, then Pazzini made his contribution.

“Pazzini has played a lot of games, and the team has played well with and without him. Kean did well in Bergamo, and I wanted to confirm the team that did well there.”

Verona remain 18th in Serie A, with just one win in 11 games and 24 goals conceded, but the Coach doesn’t feel under pressure.

“I’ve been working under these conditions for 15 months,” Pecchia shrugged.

“I was also questioned last season just before the promotion to Serie A. We’ll keep working, and as long as the President wants to keep working with me, I’ll continue to do my job.”