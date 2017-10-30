Spalletti: ‘Crazy pace in Serie A’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti acknowledges the Serie A top five are setting “a crazy pace” after 11 games.

The Nerazzurri went back up to second with tonight’s win over Verona, two points behind Napoli who have dropped just two points so far.

Sitting just a point behind the Beneamata are Juventus and Lazio, while Roma are a further four points back with a game in hand.

“We’re setting a crazy pace,” Spalletti confirmed in his post-match Press conference.

“I’ve been struggling to get these results, and they’re all still there. Then there’s Milan who will come back into it, because they’re equipped.

“There’s also Sampdoria who are playing very well, [Coach Marco] Giampaolo knows what he’s doing.

“If I were to have any laments it would be that we don’t have the time that others have had in previous years, but if we finish behind them then it means we’re worse than them.

“Juve are very strong, the best. [Maurizio] Sarri’s Napoli are playing like no-one else. Roma are very, very strong.

“Watch out for Lazio, they’re lurking and can turn over anyone. If we hadn’t won this match we’d be out of the Champions League places.

“We have to get back to work first thing tomorrow, because if we don’t then we won’t get the position we’re looking for.

“I repeat, we’re going at a crazy pace, everyone is winning and don’t forget Milan, who I think will come back into it.”