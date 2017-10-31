Toure: ‘Napoli fans can be decisive’

By Football Italia staff

Yaya Touré says Napoli’s fans “can be decisive” for tomorrow’s match against Manchester City.

The Partenopei face the Premier League leaders for the second time this month tomorrow night, having been beaten 2-1 at the Etihad.

“The thing that impressed me most was the crowd,” Touré recalled of his previous visit to the Stadio San Paolo, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The San Paolo is a stadium which doesn’t leave you indifferent, even as an opponent. Support like Napoli’s strengthens a team.

“As a City player I’m not intimidated by it, but I’m worried by the way it fires-up the home team. In times of difficulty, fans like the ones in Naples can be decisive.

“This is an important game for us, which we must face with the right attitude. The atmosphere at San Siro is an added problem.

“The first game? Napoli play some of the best football in Europe, and beating them was something to be proud of.

“Their Coach, Maurizio Sarri, is seen as an innovator of Italian football, and going by what I saw that night it’s a fair definition.

“I’d add though that Italian football has always been competitive, four World Cups are quite the CV.

“I really like [Lorenzo] Insigne, he’s a really good talent. Napoli have a lot of important players though, the likes of [Dries] Mertens and [Marek] Hamsik are strong and have international experience.

“Then in goal there’s a champion like Pepe Reina.”

Toure was heavily linked with Inter in the summer of 2015…

“I’ve had several contacts with Italian football in the past, but then I followed different and important paths like Barcelona and Manchester City.”