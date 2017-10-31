Marcelino: ‘Thought I had Inter job’

By Football Italia staff

Valencia Coach Marcelino was “sure” he’d be appointed at Inter last year, following Frank de Boer’s sacking.

The Spaniard was one of those interviewed by the Nerazzurri just under 12 months ago, but they ultimately decided to go with Stefano Pioli.

“A year ago my staff and I were contacted by Inter’s executives,” Marcelino recalled, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time supplement.

“We went to Milan and had two technical meetings. After the second we were sure that we’d coach Inter.

“However, between 11pm on the Saturday and Sunday afternoon, something changed. In 13 hours our candidacy lost energy.

“Clearly at Inter there were those who wanted to entrust the squad to us, and others who preferred someone else. It’s fine, it happens.

“We liked the idea of coaching in Italy, it didn’t happen, we arrived at Valencia and we’re happy.”

Simone Zaza has rediscovered his form under Marcelino, and it has been suggested he’ll be called-up to the Italy squad for the play-off with Sweden.

“Simo is playing at a very high level, he’s second behind [Lionel] Messi in the scoring charts. He’s a worked, a steadfast and ambitious lad.

“We’re very happy with his performance, and we hope he’ll be called for the play-offs with Sweden, because I think he really deserves it.

“He’s done more than enough to go to the national team.”