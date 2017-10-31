NEWS
Tuesday October 31 2017
Giovinco gives Toronto play-off lead
By Football Italia staff

Sebastian Giovinco curled in a free-kick, as Toronto FC won the first leg of their MLS play-off with the New York Red Bulls.

The Italian international had 16 goals and six assists from the regular season, and curled in a free-kick to win the match last night.

Toronto had taken the lead through Victor Vazquez, but were pegged back by a Daniel Royer goal on the stroke of half-time.

The second leg will be played in Canada on November 5, with the winner of the tie going through to face New York City FC or Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final.

Andrea Pirlo plays for NYCFC, and will retire when the current season ends.

