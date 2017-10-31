Post new comment

Napoli performed admirably at the Etihad stadium earlier this month, and after being blown away by an early flurry from Pep Guardiola’s side, they battled back and earned a level of respect not many sides manage to obtain. Despite their initial, familiar lapses, they demonstrated the flowing, joyous football they so often play in Serie A, and troubled the Premier League leaders extensively throughout the match. However, plaudits are no longer enough against Manchester City this evening.

Despite not openly confessed, it has become abundantly clear that although Napoli are a side who possess strength in depth and are capable of upholding Sarri’s footballing philosophy regardless of rotation, they have clearly prioritised winning their first Scudetto in over 25 years over European progress. However, if indeed Sarri’s compromise was a second-place group finish, he now finds himself in great danger of missing out on that too.

Tonight’s match between Napoli and Manchester City at the San Paolo promises, once again, to be a feast of footballing frivolity. When two sides as such collide, we are treated to a gung-ho 90 minutes, and in an age where such entertainment is rare, we must cherish it.

However, with a third-place finish looming over Napoli, Sarri may well be worrying that a deep run in the Europa League could be catastrophic for his Serie A push. The likelihood that Napoli will come up against weaker opposition therefore increases the chance of unavoidable longevity in the competition, with each game forcing Sarri to rotate and use his squad more extensively.

Notoriously intense, Sarri’s methods are fast and furious, and if offered a runner-up spot in their group, the tactician would take it in an instant. However, if Napoli lose to City and Shakhtar find themselves victorious in Ukraine over Feyenoord, things will get hairy for the Napoli Coach.

The shock defeat in Matchday 1 to Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk was a big surprise. By no means are Shakhtar a poor side, as their European pedigree and history of constant domestic success has ensured they have become a familiar sight to even the most fleeting of European football fans. Napoli’s 2-1 defeat to Paulo Fonseca’s side, however, took on a new significance.

Given Manchester City’s pre-empted stranglehold on the group, Sarri could not afford to drop points elsewhere. Manchester City’s 2-1 triumph over Napoli meant that, given Shakhtar’s victory over bottom-feeders Feyenoord, they sat in third place midway through qualifying, meaning a likely early exit preceding the perennial inconvenience of the Europa League.

Naples wants a Scudetto more than anything. It a chance to break Juventus’ monopoly and to unify a city and region in a way and style which would be remembered for decades. What started off as a welcome Champions League distraction is now turning into a possibly devastating hindrance, and simply gaining plaudits on the European stage isn’t enough. Napoli need substance over style in Europe if their season is to continue on a positive trajectory, and the fear is that it may already be too late.

