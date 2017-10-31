Ranieri: 'Juventus like a shark'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri believes Juventus can win the Champions League this season - “they’re like a shark, when they smell blood in the water they don’t let go”.

The Bianconeri reached the final in both 2015 and 2017, but lost both matches by a combined scored of 7-2, to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Today the Nantes Coach gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport, in which he was asked which of his former sides have the best chance of winning the Champions League.

“Juventus, but don’t underestimate Atletico Madrid and Chelsea,” Ranieri said.

“Juve have everything to get to the end. Sporting shouldn’t be underestimated, like any team in the Champions League, but Juve are something else.

“If they come second it’s only because Barcelona are in the group. Juve are coming, they’ve started to get going.

“They’re like shark, when they smell blood in the water they don’t let their prey go.

“Their strength is their character, and some players who - for whatever reason - seem to be doubted in Italy.”

Ranieri was then asked if he was talking about Gonzalo Higuain.

“Higuain is a champion, someone who has a sniper sight in his foot. Players aren’t robots, they have highs and lows, but you can’t put his absolute value up for discussion.

“The goal he scored against Milan was that of a purebred bomber: he controlled the ball, got away from his marker and unleashed a deadly shot.”