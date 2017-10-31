Leicester offered Ranieri return?

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is said to have turned down a return to Leicester, before they appointed Claude Puel.

The Nantes Coach won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2015-16, but was sacked last season after a poor run of results.

Today the Italian has given a long interview with Corriere dello Sport, which opens with the revelation that the English club reached out to Ranieri for a return when they sacked Craig Shakespeare.

However, the former Roma and Juventus boss is reported to have replied “no, thank you”.

The interview then focuses on Italian football, with Ranieri giving his opinion of Roma.

“In the first game at Stamford Bridge they played a great game,” he said.

“[Edin] Dzeko was unstoppable, he’s an extraordinary player. Now though are playing as we’d expect them to.

“It won’t be easy for Roma to beat them, even if it’s a pleasure to watch [Eusebio] Di Francesco’s side play, they defend really well.

“I think they’ll qualify, the table is in Roma’s favour. It’ll all be decided in Madrid, but now they have to fight on par with Chelsea, just like they did in London. I can see it being a scintillating game at the Olimpico.

“What has Chelsea’s problem been so far? It’s down to the injuries and the changes in the squad. It’s not easy to go from Diego Costa to [Alvaro] Morata.

“The first is a leader, he carries the team on his shoulders and plays with anger, with force and sheer will. The other is more of a dribbler.

“When you change your centre-forward, you have to also change your approach.”

Napoli face Manchester City on Wednesday, and probably have to win to go through to the Last 16.

However, some Partenopei fans would rather they focus on winning the Scudetto, rather than progressing in the Champions League.

“Anyone can talk about that, but when you’re in the Champions League, the most beautiful football competition in the world, you hear that music and look at your illustrious opponents and you don't want to give up anything.

“I’m sure it’ll be the same for Napoli too.

“Do these two sides play the best football? We need to fix and outline the concept of beauty in football.

“For example, staying in Italy, I like the way Sampdoria and Lazio play, and also Atalanta who are seemingly struggling now, but only because they’re not used to fighting on two fronts.

“There was also us at Fiorentina twenty years ago: we did really well in the cups but struggled in the league.”