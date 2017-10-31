NEWS
50,000 for Roma-Chelsea
By Football Italia staff

Over 50,000 fans will attend the Stadio Olimpico for Roma-Chelsea tonight, the Giallorossi’s highest crowd of the season so far.

The two sides face off in the second of their Champions League double-header, with qualification for the Last 16 hanging in the balance.

The first game at Stamford Bridge was a 3-3 draw, leaving the Lupi two points behind the English champions.

According to Voce Giallorossa, qualification for the Last 16 is worth €10m to Roma, and 50,000 fans are expected at the Olimpico tonight.

That’s the record attendance for the season so far, giving an indication of how big this match is.

