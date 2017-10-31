Inter in for Gimenez

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, but could face competition from Manchester City and Juventus.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played regularly for Diego Simeone’s side this season, making four La Liga starts.

His contract expires at the end of the season, but it’s believed he’s close to agreeing a renewal until 2022, with a €60m release clause.

Despite that, FCInterNews reports that Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio is keen to sign the defender, and he’s been given the go-ahead from owners Suning Group.

Given Gimenez’s lack of playing time, the Beneamata hope to lower the price, though he still wouldn’t come cheap.

It’s unlikely that such a big deal could be done in January, so Inter would likely wait to the summer, where they could face competition from Manchester City.

In addition, it’s thought that Juventus are big admirers of Gimenez, and have been monitoring his situation for some time.