Tuesday October 31 2017
Chelsea fans attacked in Rome
By Football Italia staff

A group of Roma ultras attacked Chelsea supporters last night, with thankfully no serious injuries.

The English supporters were drinking in the Shamrock Irish Pub on via del Colosseo when Giallorossi ultras, with their faces covered and wearing caps burst in, report Roma Today, il Tempo and La Repubblica.

Carrying sticks and batons, they attacked some of the English fans, who are in the capital ahead of tonight’s Champions League game.

Some Blues fans were cut and bruised, but there were no serious injuries and the ultras quickly fled having also damaged the pub.

The police arrived quickly to lock down the area, and are reviewing CCTV tapes to try and identify the assailants.

Police in Rome confirmed that two members of the Fedayn ultras group have been arrested.

The incident recalls Tottenham’s trip to face Lazio in the Europa League, when two Roma supporters were given a five-year ban for attacking the English fans.

