SES to start for Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy could reportedly start for Roma against Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League game.

The forward scored the winning goal against Bologna on Saturday night, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that could see him given a chance from the start tonight.

At Stamford Bridge two weeks ago the Italian international was given just two minutes as a substitute.

There is doubt, however, about the midfield and whether Daniele De Rossi will start the match.

Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and La Stampa all expect the captain to play, but Corriere della Sera believes he’ll be dropped for Maxime Gonalons.

Chelsea are expected to go with a 3-5-2, rather than their most customary 3-4-3 shape.

Victor Moses is out, so it’s likely that Cesar Azpilicueta will play at right wing-back, but Premium Sport believes Davide Zappacosta could be given the nod.

Probable line-ups:

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti

Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata