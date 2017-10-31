Agent: ‘No offers for Verdi’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi’s agent says his client won’t leave Bologna in January, despite rumoured interest from Roma, Napoli and Inter.

The 25-year-old has been in such good form over the past few months that he’s been capped twice by Italy, leading to rumours the former Milan youth could move on.

“Interest from Roma? Right now there’s nothing,” Donato Orgnoni told RomaNews.

“I’ve never heard from Monchi, it’s an interest we’ve only heard about in the newspapers. At the moment there’s been no offer from Roma.

“Everything is closed with Napoli at the moment, the player is thinking about his season with the Felsinei.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to go anywhere in the January transfer window. Officially we haven’t received offers or even been contacted, not even by Inter.

“We renewed his contract at the end of last season, and he’s tied to Bologna until 2021.”