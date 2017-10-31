Callejon: ‘Napoli don’t fear City’

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon insists Napoli “don’t fear anyone” so they’ll face Manchester City “with the confidence to get three points”.

The Partenopei realistically need to win against the English side tomorrow, having been beaten 2-1 by them two weeks ago.

“We don’t fear anyone,” Callejon shrugged in the pre-match Press conference.

“We respect everyone but fear no-one, we know that we’re strong and we’ll play them with the confidence to get three points.

“We knew they were strong before, even more so after we played them. They did brilliantly for 25 minutes, but then we reacted, played our football and almost drew.

“We came out of it with the awareness that we’re strong.

“We need to think of this game as though it were the last, even if I don’t know if it’ll be decisive. It’s certainly very important though.

“We need to play the same gay, though not starting in the same way but rather the end of the first half, as well as the second.

“We saw that we’re strong and we can compete with them. We need to go onto the pitch with that mentality, knowing it’s an important game and we’re playing for the group.”

Callejon was then asked if these two sides are playing the best football in all of Europe.

“Possibly, we play very well and so do all of [Pep] Guardiola’s teams. The boss [Maurizio Sarri] has given us so much, we play this way thanks to him and his staff and we need to continue this way.”