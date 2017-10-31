Biglia out with knee injury

By Football Italia staff

Milan will be without Lucas Biglia for at least two games, as he’s struggling with a knee injury.

The midfielder joined the Rosoneri from Lazio in the summer, and will miss the Europa League match with AEK Athens and Sassuolo.

“Lucas has an inflammation on his left patellar tendon,” the club’s doctor Gianluca Melegati told Milan TV.

“It’s a niggle we’ve known about for a long time but, great professional that he is, he’s always been willing to play.

“Now though the pain has increased, so we chose to have him stop and take some time to recover.”