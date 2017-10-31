Inter could have 70,000 for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Inter have already sold 65,000 tickets for Sunday’s match with Torino, so they could eventually attract 70,000 fans.

The Nerazzurri have made their best ever start to a Serie A season, at least in the era of three points for a win, winning nine games and drawing two of the first 11.

Today the club’s Twitter account has announced that 65,000 tickets have been sold, so even the top tiers are now on sale.

That’s likely to mean an attendance of around 70,000 on Sunday.

The Derby della Madonnina drew 78,000 but that was boosted by the Milan attendance.

In addition, Inter-Torino isn’t seen as one of Serie A’s biggest games.