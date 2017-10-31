NEWS
Tuesday October 31 2017
Could Italy call up Lyanco?
By Football Italia staff

Brazilian-Serbian Torino defender Lyanco could be asked to represent Italy at international level, according to reports.

The 20-year-old centre-back was born and raised in Brazil, but his family originates from Serbia, which is why his full name is Lyanco Evangelista Silveira, Neves Vojnovic.

According to Tuttosport newspaper, Lyanco also has some Italian family ties and this could be enough to give him citizenship.

It’s reported that Italy’s Federation has already made enquiries to sound out his availability.

Lyanco played for Serbia at Under-19 level and for Brazil at the Under-20 South American tournament.

