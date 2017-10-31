Suso skips Milan training

By Football Italia staff

Suso has reportedly not trained for two days due to a muscular problem, but could still start for Milan against AEK Athens on Thursday.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Spaniard has been struggling with a thigh issue and did not take part in training for the last couple of days following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

However, it is a precautionary move and Suso is still expected to be in the squad for the Europa League against AEK Athens on Thursday evening.

It remains to be seen whether Coach Vincenzo Montella will risk him from the start.