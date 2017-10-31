Liveblog: Roma-Chelsea & Sporting-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Champions League games, as Roma host Antonio Conte’s Chelsea and Juventus are in Lisbon.

They both kick off at 19.45 GMT. If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

Neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of the 3-3 thriller we saw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago, when Edin Dzeko bagged a sensational brace to almost win in London.

Conte’s Premier League champions are top of the group with the Giallorossi in second, so a positive result here would be a huge boost towards qualification for Radja Nainggolan and co.

Juventus beat Sporting 2-1 in Turin to put them in second place behind Barcelona, so the visit to Lisbon is one they cannot afford to lose, or the Champions League ambitions could be over before the knockouts.

Live Blog Roma-Chelsea & Sporting-Juventus