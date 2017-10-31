Line-ups: Roma-Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Roma look to Edin Dzeko, Diego Perotti and Stephan El Shaarawy, as Antonio Conte cannot count on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens from Roma-Chelsea and Sporting-Juventus on the LIVEBLOG.

These sides played out a 3-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge with Dzeko bagging a spectacular brace, so neutrals will be hoping for more entertainment.

It’s also a crucial game for qualification, as the top two face off with Atletico Madrid struggling.

Kostas Manolas is back in the squad after a thigh injury, but not risked from the start.

Federico Fazio, who signed a contract extension to 2020 this week, is therefore partnered by Juan Jesus.

Alessandro Florenzi steps in at right-back due to injuries for Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp, while Emerson Palmieri and Patrik Shick are also on the treatment table.

Radja Nainggolan was courted by Chelsea and Conte over the summer, but opted to sign a new deal with the Giallorossi instead.

El Shaarawy wants to build on his stunning volley that decided Saturday’s 1-0 Serie A win over Bologna.

Chelsea have N’Golo Kante back in the squad from a hamstring injury, but he is not even risked for a spot on the bench.

Ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger starts in his old hunting ground, but Victor Moses is still sidelined.

Eden Hazard supports former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, with ex-Fiorentina wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Antonio Conte’s record against Roma is of four wins, two draws and three defeats. His only victory at the Olimpico was 1-0 for Juventus in May 2014.

Former Sassuolo boss Di Francesco has never beaten Conte, earning only two draws from five attempts.

Chelsea have visited Roma only once before, in the 2008-09 Champions League group phase, losing here 3-1.

The English club has lost the last three consecutive visits to Italian soil, winning only one out of nine attempts, 4-0 over Lazio in 2003-04.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti

Roma bench: Skorupski, Manolas, Moreno, Pellegrini, Gonalons, Gerson, Under

Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard; Morata

Chelsea bench: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Kenedy, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi

Ref: Eriksson (SWE)