Line-ups: Sporting-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus cannot afford to slip up in their trip to Lisbon, as Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio step in against Sporting.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Roma-Chelsea on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri sit in second place behind Barcelona, but a defeat here would put them back level with Sporting and their qualification for the knockouts at serious risk.

On the other hand, a victory here would automatically send Juve through if Barcelona avoid defeat to Olympiakos.

Max Allegri must do without injured Medhi Benatia and Benedikt Howedes, while Blaise Matuidi is still not 100 per cent fit, so Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira make up the midfield.

De Sciglio makes his second start in a Juventus jersey and only his third appearance, not featuring since picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona on September 12.

The other options for the right-back role, with Stephan Lichtsteiner cup-tied, are Stefano Sturaro and even Juan Cuadrado.

Cuadrado gets the nod in an attacking role rather than Douglas Costa with Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

This is Mandzukic’s 100th appearance in a Bianconeri jersey and he has scored in each of his last four Champions League games, having missed the opener at Barcelona due to injury.

Sporting lost 2-1 in Turin, having taken the lead through an Alex Sandro own goal, and represent the biggest threat to Juve’s qualification to the next round.

Jovane Cabral is suspended, with Alan Ruiz, William Carvalho, Fabio Coentrao, Jeremy Mathieu and Cristiano Piccini injured.

Former Roma flop Seydou Doumbia is on the bench again, as Bas Dost is supported by Gelson and Acuna.

Keep an eye on ex-Sampdoria midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has been a huge success.

Andre Pinto and Stefan Ristovski step in to bolster the defence.

Juve have a terrible record in Lisbon, losing all three of their previous visits.

Sporting: Rui Patricio; Ristovski, Coates, Andre Pinto, Jonathan; Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Cesar; Gelson, Bas Dost, Acuna

Sporting bench: Salin, Podence, Mattheus, Petrovic, Figueiredo, Palhinha, Doumbia

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Marchisio, Douglas Costa, Matuidi, Asamoah, Rugani, Bernardeschi

Ref: Turpin (FRA)