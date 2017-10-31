Strootman: 'Waiting for Roma-Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman notes hosting Chelsea in a packed Stadio Olimpico is “the type of night” Roma players were waiting for in the Champions League.

“We played well there, it ended 3-3 and could’ve been better. We know this is a special game, as we fought hard to get into this tournament and this is the type of night you are waiting for,” the Dutch midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“Chelsea have a few players back from injury, I think they’ll be stronger than at Stamford Bridge, but it is always helpful if we are playing in front of 60,000 Roma fans.

“We must show that we are ready and can make it a very special night for Roma. Chelsea are very strong, they won the Premier League last season, but we fought to get here and play this type of match.”