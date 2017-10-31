Conte: 'Stupid to risk Kante'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte explained “it would be stupid” to risk N’Golo Kante, as the Chelsea midfielder is in the stands against Roma.

“I remember my last game at the Olimpico was for the Nazionale, where we beat Norway. It’s always a great atmosphere and crowd here, so always a pleasure,” Conte told Mediaset Premium.

Kante was expected to be at least on the bench, but the former Leicester City star is in the stands.

“At this moment I have to listen to how the player feels. After an important muscular problem, it would be stupid to risk it, so when Kante feels at 100 per cent, he will return to playing.

“Roma are a very good side with excellent talents, some of whom I know very well as they were in my Italy squad. They are a strong team in excellent form right now, so we must be wary.

“We’re focusing on a good performance and then we’ll see the final result.”