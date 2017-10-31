Monchi: 'Roma-Chelsea biggest game'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Monchi insists tonight’s clash with Chelsea is “the most important game of the Champions League group phase.”

The Giallorossi are still unbeaten, having drawn with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, winning 2-1 away to Qarabag.

“We are in a good position after three games, but we’ve done nothing yet and have to continue like this. We are on the right path for our first objective, which is to reach the Champions League knock-outs,” Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

“The players are very motivated and expect to continue like this. Chelsea are difficult opponents, it’s the most important game of the group phase, but are have faith in our capabilities.”

Roma have been rattled by a series of knee ligament and muscular injuries.

“We are trying to find a solution, to discover what is causing all these injuries and work on that. It’s not easy, because every injury is different.

“I think it’s more important tonight to be concentrated on the game and I tell the fans to relax, as we are working on it.”